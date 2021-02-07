Biden on Not Calling China’s Xi: ‘Haven’t Had Occasion to Talk’

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said there was no particular reason why he hadn’t yet spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and promised a different kind of relationship with Beijing from his predecessor.

“Well, we haven’t had occasion to talk to one another yet,” Biden said Sunday in a interview with CBS recorded on Friday. “There’s no reason not to call him.”

Biden said his approach to China will be different from that of former President Donald Trump.

“We need not have a conflict, but there’s going to be extreme competition,” Biden said on “Face the Nation.” More of the interview will run during the CBS Super Bowl pre-game show around 4 p.m. Eastern time.

He added, though, that China’s leader “doesn’t have a democratic, small ‘d,’ bone in his body.”

Biden has held calls with multiple world leaders since he took office on Jan. 20, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but so far not with Xi.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Chinese counterpart on Friday on a range of subjects, the highest level of communications between the world’s largest economies since the Biden administration began.

