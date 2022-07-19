(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Tuesday directing the government to identify and impose sanctions on foreign officials involved in wrongful detentions and abductions of American citizens, according to administration officials.

The order also seeks new strategies to prevent future episodes of Americans becoming ensnared while abroad and to improve communications with detainees’ families, working to ensure they receive “consistent and accurate information.”

The Biden administration is under increasing public pressure to secure the release of Americans wrongfully held by foreign countries, including Brittney Griner, the basketball star detained in Russia since February after police accused her of illegally trying to import hash oil into the country in vape cartridges.

Biden will tell the secretary of State to identify officials in foreign governments who are involved, directly or indirectly, in wrongful detentions so that agencies can impose consequences, including financial sanctions. Such sanctions could also be imposed on non-state actors, including terrorist organizations.

The State Department is also creating a new travel warning -- a “D” indicator that means a country has a risk of wrongful detention by the government. A “K” indicator, added in 2019, signals the danger of kidnapping by criminals or terrorist groups.

“The United States government must redouble its efforts at home and with partners abroad to deter these practices and to secure the release of those held as hostages or wrongfully detained,” Biden said in the order, which also instructs the Treasury secretary to submit reports to Congress.

Family members and advocates for the more than 40 detained Americans have been insistent in pressing Biden for swifter action. Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, wrote in a letter from her Russian prison cell and delivered to Biden on the Fourth of July that she was “terrified I might be here forever.”

Biden telephoned her wife, Cherelle Griner, who had expressed frustration that Brittney had become “a political pawn,” on July 6.

Other US citizens being held overseas include Austin Tice, a freelance journalist kidnapped in Syria while on assignment in 2012, and former US Marine Paul Whelan who was convicted of spying by a Russian court in 2020. Whelan’s family has said they believe Russia is using him as a bargaining chip to gain US concessions. Biden called Whelan’s sister Elizabeth on July 8.

