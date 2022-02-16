(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden directed the National Archives to release to Congress Donald Trump’s White House visitor logs for Jan. 6, rejecting his predecessor’s claims that the logs are subject to executive privilege.

“The president has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified, as to these records and portions of records,” White House Counsel Dana Remus wrote in a Feb. 15 letter to David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States.

Remus directed Ferriero to turn over the records within 15 days after providing notice to Trump, barring a court order.

“The majority of the entries over which the former president has asserted executive privilege would be publicly released under current policy,” she said.

The panel probing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested logs for White House visitors on that and other days, as well as other Trump-era records.

The Supreme Court last month rejected Trump’s bid to block the release of record to the Jan. 6 panel. In addition to the visitor logs, the investigative committee has requested all photographs, videos and other media, including any digital time stamps, taken or recorded within the White House that day.

The committee has been focusing on the false claims that Trump and his allies pushed about the election outcome and how that played roles in stoking the violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

That has included trying to determine and track the activities of some Trump supporters outside of the administration in pitching various strategies to raise such doubts, and their direct contacts with the former president, including on that day.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.