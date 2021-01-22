(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. intelligence community to work with law enforcement agencies to probe what his administration calls “domestic violent extremism” after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that Biden had requested Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to conduct “a comprehensive threat assessment, coordinated with the FBI and DHS on domestic violent extremism,” using an acronym for the Department of Homeland Security.

She said the National Security Council would additionally work on countering violent extremists, including by improving information sharing across the government and efforts to “prevent radicalization” and “disrupt violent extremist networks.”

The riot, by supporters of former President Donald Trump, was aimed at preventing Congress from counting Biden’s Electoral College votes, the final step in the election. Some of the people arrested for the insurrection so far have ties to white supremacist and militia groups, according to law enforcement officials.

“We want fact-based analysis upon which we can shape policy,” Psaki said, describing Biden’s directive as the “first step.”

