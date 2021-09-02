(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court perpetrated an “assault” on women’s rights in a ruling late Wednesday that allowed new Texas abortion restrictions to take effect, and ordered his administration to counter the state law.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling overnight is an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for almost fifty years,” Biden said in a statement.

He harshly criticized the Texas law, which creates a novel legal mechanism allowing private parties to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion more than six weeks after conception. In his statement, he said he had ordered government agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Justice, to ensure women in Texas retain access to abortion services.

The law “unleashes unconstitutional chaos and empowers self-anointed enforcers to have devastating impacts. Complete strangers will now be empowered to inject themselves in the most private and personal health decisions faced by women,” Biden said.

“Rather than use its supreme authority to ensure justice could be fairly sought, the highest Court of our land will allow millions of women in Texas in need of critical reproductive care to suffer while courts sift through procedural complexities,” he added, in one of the strongest critiques of the majority-conservative court in his presidency.

A statement Biden issued Wednesday after the Texas law took effect was much milder in tone and did not mention the high court.

On a 5-4 vote, the justices rejected abortion providers’ requests late Wednesday to bar the law from taking effect as a legal challenge moves forward.

