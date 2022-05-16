(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has authorized the US military to send hundreds of Special Operations troops back to Somalia to revive a counterterrorism mission that was ended by Donald Trump’s administration, according to a White House official.

Biden also gave the Defense Department authority to target about a dozen suspected leaders of the Somali al-Qaeda affiliate known as al-Shabaab, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter before it was announced publicly. Biden’s decision was reported earlier by the New York Times.

Earlier: U.S. Forces to Begin Withdrawing From Somalia on Trump’s Orders

The moves breath new life into a two-decade-long global fight against terrorist groups that began following the Sept. 11, 2011 attacks. Biden campaigned for president on a promise to wind down what he called the US’s “forever war” and last year pulled out forces from Afghanistan in a chaotic withdrawal that damaged his political standing.

The U.S. had about 700 troops in Somalia before Trump ordered them out of the country in an effort to make good on his own pledge to bring soldiers home. US Africa Command relocated them to an undisclosed location in East Africa.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many troops would be sent back into Somalia. The Special Operations forces will be responsible for helping limit al-Shabaab’s ability to execute complex operations by targeting its leadership, according to the official.

