(Bloomberg) -- A commission appointed by President Joe Biden said Thursday that growing “partisan conflict” impacts the U.S. court system and that it would be legal for lawmakers to expand the size of the Supreme Court.

“Unmistakably, the overall trend over the last three decades has been toward more partisan conflict, which has affected nominations to the lower courts, as well as the Supreme Court,” the commission’s report concludes, after recounting battles over former President Donald Trump’s three nominees to the court.

In another section of the report, the commission concludes that “we do not believe there is a formal legal obstacle to expansion of the Supreme Court,” but adds that whether justices should be added “as a prudential matter presents a more difficult question.”

Biden appointed the 36-member commission in April to analyze proposals that included expanding the court, limiting its powers and imposing term limits on the justices. The panel is bipartisan, though its co-chairs, Bob Bauer and Cristina Rodriguez, are both veterans of Democratic administrations.

Biden named the commission as liberals demanded reforms after President Donald Trump filled three vacancies during his four years in office. Those included one that Republicans held open for most of the last year of Barack Obama’s presidency and another that opened up less than two months before last year’s election.

The Constitution doesn’t say how many justices the Supreme Court must have, but the number has been set at nine since Congress added a seat in 1869. Biden said during the presidential campaign he is “not a fan” of adding justices.

The idea of expanding the court has drawn opposition even from the court’s liberals. Justice Stephen Breyer has said adding seats would invite retaliation by Republicans and ultimately could weaken public confidence in the judiciary.

The commission is also exploring the idea of term limits, a concept that has drawn support in some academic circles. Advocates say 18-year terms could help lower the stakes of each confirmation battle and make the number of appointments for each president more predictable. Scholars disagree whether that type of change would require a constitutional amendment.

In addition the commission is looking into questions of Supreme Court transparency and its so-called shadow docket, the stream of emergency requests that have become a major part of the court’s work.

“It is an assessment. It is not a recommendation,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday. The next step will be a public meeting of the commission on Friday, she said. The president won’t get the final report to review until November, she added, promising that the process “will be transparent.”

