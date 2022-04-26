(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will issue his first round of presidential pardons and commutations on Tuesday, offering clemency to 77 nonviolent drug offenders and a former Secret Service agent who said he was singled out for prosecution after exposing racism in the agency.

The president will also announce a new program designed to give training to inmates to get and keep jobs after they leave federal custody.

Biden’s clemency offers come after the president did not pardon any Americans during his first year in office, despite promising during the 2020 campaign that he would release everyone in federal prison convicted of nonviolent marijuana offenses.

Biden has faced particular pressure from criminal justice and civil rights activists to aggressively use his pardon power because of his role as a senator in drafting a series of crime bills, which he subsequently acknowledged as a “mistake” because they helped facilitate mass incarceration.

Biden said the individuals granted commutations and pardons on Tuesday “demonstrated their commitment to rehabilitation and are striving every day to give back and contribute to their communities” and would likely have received reduced sentences if convicted today.

“While today’s announcement marks important progress, my administration will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equity and justice, provide second chances, and enhance the wellbeing and safety of all Americans,” Biden said in a statement.

75 Sentences Commuted

Biden will commute the sentences of 75 people convicted of non-violent drug offenses, many of whom were already serving home confinement.

The president will fully expunge the record of Abraham Bolden, an 86-year-old former Secret Service agent who was convicted of attempting to sell a copy of an internal document. Bolden, the first African American to serve on a presidential detail, maintained his innocence and has argued his prosecution was racially-motivated retaliation.

The president is also pardoning a Betty Jo Bogans, a 51-year-old Texas woman who was convicted of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Legislation authored by Biden in 1986 called for more stringent penalties for crack cocaine compared to powder cocaine, which disproportionately punished Black Americans.

Biden pardoned Dexter Eugene Jackson, a 52-year-old Georgia man who was convicted of using his business to facilitate marijuana trafficking. All three pardon recipients have already been released.

In addition to the pardons, Biden is announcing a new partnership between the Justice Department and Department of Labor to provide additional funding to provide prisoners nearing release with both job training and individual employment and reentry plans.

The administration is also removing eligibility barriers for convicts seeking to access certain loan programs, and the Department of Transportation is expanding access to jobs.

“Helping those who served their time return to their families and become contributing members of their communities is one of the most effective ways to reduce recidivism and decrease crime,” Biden said.

The White House says that unemployment for those released from incarceration far outpaces the national average, and that the exclusion of people with felony convictions from the workforce shaves more than $78 billion from the nation’s gross domestic product every year.

