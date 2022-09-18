(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden joined the UK in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, recalling his last encounter with the monarch and dwelling on how she reminded him of his mother.

On the eve of the queen’s funeral, Biden paid tribute to the queen as a champion of civility and drew on his personal history of grief to comfort King Charles III. The president and first lady paid respects at Westminster Hall on Sunday before each signing condolence books at a state mansion near Buckingham Palace and attending a reception hosted by the king.

Biden, 79, has in the past compared the queen, who died at 96, with his late mother. He joked fondly about meeting the queen for tea at Windsor Castle in 2021, where “I kept eating everything she put in front of me.”

“She was the same in person as her image -- decent, honorable and all about service,” he said. She said she reminded him of his mother “just because the way she touched, when she leaned over, the way -- she had that look, like, ‘Are you okay? Anything I can do for you? What do you need?’ And then also, ‘Make sure you do what you’re supposed to do.’”

Thousands have flocked to London to remember Elizabeth, standing in line for hours to view her coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall. Her 70-year reign, which took her from the UK’s recovery after World War II through Britain’s exit from the European Union, ended with her death on Sept. 8.

The Bidens traveled to London to join other world leaders for the queen’s funeral on Monday for a visit that’s spare of official business. Biden will forgo a formal meeting with the UK’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, while he’s in the country and instead hold one during the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

