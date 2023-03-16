Mar 16, 2023
Biden Picks Arizona to Win NCAA Basketball Championship
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden chose the University of Arizona over the University of Kansas to win the men’s NCAA basketball tournament.
Oh, well.
The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats were upset in the first round on Thursday by No. 15 Princeton Tigers 59-55.
“Good luck to every team in this year’s NCAA tournament,” Biden tweeted earlier in posting his picks.
The president still has a shot in the women’s tournament. He went with Villanova University, where First Lady Jill Biden studied for a master’s degree.
Biden flipped the state of Arizona in the 2020 election to help him defeat former President Donald Trump. Rounding out Biden’s Final Four are the University of Texas at Austin and Marquette University.
“As you know, in this household, Villanova always wins,” he said.
