(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Brian Deese, an executive at BlackRock Inc. and former economic adviser to President Barack Obama, to lead his National Economic Council, people familiar with the matter said.

Deese, who joined BlackRock in 2017 to oversee its sustainable investment strategies, was a senior adviser to Obama on climate, conservation and energy, and also served as deputy director of the NEC.

Progressive groups have been critical of Deese for a range of reasons, including that they see his role at BlackRock as evidence that he was willing to trade his Obama-era reputation on economic and climate issues for a big paycheck, and that they were unimpressed by his record during the Obama years, when he worked on deficit reduction efforts.

Deese worked on Obama’s 2008 campaign and joined his administration in 2009, according to a White House biography. He was part of the task force charged with restructuring the automobile industry and later became deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

His selection adds to the economic team Biden announced Monday, including nominations for Janet Yellen for Treasury secretary, Neera Tanden for director of the Office of Management and Budget and Cecilia Rouse to chair the Council of Economic Advisers.

