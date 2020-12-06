(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, a person familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Becerra, a former congressman from the Los Angeles area, emerged as a candidate for the job in recent days as others who Biden had considered fell out of contention. Biden was under pressure from Latino lawmakers to select another Hispanic candidate, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The Biden transition had no immediate comment.

As California attorney general, Becerra has led other states with Democratic attorneys general to file lawsuits defending the Affordable Care Act against the efforts of President Donald Trump’s administration to dismantle it.

Biden plans to announce a group of nominees and appointees for his health care team this week, his transition team said Friday. The Biden camp has also picked Vivek Murthy for surgeon general, a role that would be expanded to include helping to manage the U.S. government response to the coronavirus, according to people familiar with the process.

The New York Times first reported Biden’s selection of Becerra.

