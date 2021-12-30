(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden picked Kathleen Hicks, a former Obama administration Pentagon official, to serve as the first female deputy defense secretary, according to his transition office.

Hicks, who heads Biden’s transition team for the Pentagon, is director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based research group.

She served as deputy under secretary of defense for Strategy, Plans and Forces from 2009-2012 and as principal deputy under secretary of defense for policy from 2012-2013.

Biden also plans to nominate Colin Kahl, his former national security adviser when he was vice president, as under secretary of defense for policy.

