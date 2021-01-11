(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden Monday named Ambassador William J. Burns to be his CIA director.

Burns, a long-time diplomat, is currently the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He served as deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

In a statement, Biden said Burns “shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect.”

Burns was ambassador to Russia during President George W. Bush’s tenure and also served as ambassador to Jordan in addition to a number of other diplomatic jobs.

