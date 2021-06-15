(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced a slate of ambassador nominations on Tuesday, including Morgan Stanley Vice Chairman Thomas Nides as the top diplomat to Israel and former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar as ambassador to Mexico.

Biden is also nominating C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger -- the retired pilot who safely landed a US Airways plane in the Hudson River - as an ambassador to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, the White House said Tuesday.

With the nine nominations, Biden has now announced his choices for 18 ambassadorial nominations. Thirteen of the selections are career diplomats, including his picks of Julie Chung to Sri Lanka, Sharon Cromer to Gambia, Troy Fitrell to Guinea, and Marc Ostfield to Paraguay.

But Biden also rewarded some top Democratic donors. Nides has long been one of Wall Street’s biggest supporters of Democrats, bundling campaign contributions for Biden during the 2020 presidental election. And Biden nominated Cynthia Telles - a UCLA professor and board member of Kaiser Permanente who hosted a May 2019 fundraiser for his campaign - as ambassador to Costa Rica.

