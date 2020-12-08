(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he has picked retired Army General Lloyd Austin as Defense secretary, who would be the first Black person to get the job if confirmed.

Austin has already had a career punctuated by firsts -- including as the first Black general to command U.S. forces in the Middle East.

“General Austin shares my profound belief that our nation is at its strongest when we lead not only by the example of our power, but by the power of our example,” Biden said in a statement issued by the transition office.

The choice of Austin came as Biden was under pressure from African-American lawmakers and organizations to deliver on his pledge to name the most diverse cabinet in U.S. history.

