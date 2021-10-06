(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will announce a $1 billion purchase of rapid at-home Covid-19 tests on Wednesday, an additional investment geared at expanding the availability of such products in the coming months, a White House official said.

Along with the authorization of another at-home test product on Monday, the $1 billion investment and earlier outlays should put the country on track to quadruple rapid testing by December, the official said.

The administration also plans to announce on Wednesday that free testing will be offered at an additional 10,000 U.S. pharmacies, bringing the total to 20,000 pharmacies and 30,000 free testing sites overall.

