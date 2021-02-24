Biden Plans His First Phone Call to Saudi King Soon, Psaki Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden expects his first call to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman “to happen soon,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday, as the U.S. works to re-evaluate relations with the world’s largest oil exporter.

The call is expected to come ahead of the expected release of a U.S. intelligence report that may lay blame for the murder of Saudi Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi on the king’s son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden will inform the king of the findings, Axios has reported.

Prince Mohammed has denied any involvement in the killing, while saying he accepts symbolic responsibility for it as the country’s de facto ruler.

