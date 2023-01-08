(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Atlanta next Sunday to speak at Ebenezer Baptist Church, home to a political ally in the US Senate and the place where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

Biden’s Jan. 15 visit will come on the eve of Martin Luther King Day, the holiday commemorating the birthday of the Black civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968. The church’s senior pastor now is Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, whose election victory against former NFL star Herschel Walker in December cemented Democratic control of the Senate until at least 2024.

A White House announcement on Sunday didn’t specify the topic of the president’s speech.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Morehouse College in Atlanta, a historically Black institution, last January as part of a push for federal voting-rights legislation.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.