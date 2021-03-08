(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will give his first primetime address on Thursday as he marks the anniversary of Covid-19 shutdowns with a speech to the nation, the White House said.

“He will discuss the many sacrifices of the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

The anniversary approaches amid signs that the country may have endured the worst of the pandemic. The Biden administration continues to step up its vaccine distribution efforts and on Monday offered new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how those who have been vaccinated should behave.

Vaccinated people can visit indoors without masks, but must still wear them in public and avoid large gatherings when around those who aren’t immunized or are at high risk for contracting the virus, the CDC said.

The Senate voted along party lines Saturday to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, and House Democrats expect it to clear their chamber on Tuesday, sending it to Biden’s desk to be signed.

“The president will look forward, highlighting the role that Americans will play in beating the virus and moving the country toward getting back to normal,” Psaki said.

