(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans a blistering critique of Donald Trump as he marks the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol with a speech that will warn of the dangers of misinformation and subverting democracy.

The president on Thursday morning will also call on lawmakers to pass voting rights legislation intended to rebut changes sought by Trump loyalists in state governments across the nation that would limit access to absentee voting and strengthen identification requirements.

“Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?” Biden will say in his speech, according to excerpts provided by the White House. “We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation.”

And, aides say, he will recount the horror he experienced watching lawmakers and staff flee for their safety as rioters breached the Capitol, where he served for 36 years.

“It hit him personally,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

The speech is part of a day of commemoration, featuring remarks by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with other Democrats, and discussions about democracy. Trump canceled a press conference originally scheduled for Thursday at his Palm Beach, Florida, estate at the urging of allies.

Biden’s address from the Capitol’s Statuary Hall -- swarmed a year ago by Trump supporters seeking to block certification of his election -- is a rhetorical opportunity to reorient his presidency away from the resurgent coronavirus, fighting within his party and persistent inflation. Biden, who has seldom mentioned his predecessor by name since taking office, intends to focus on bigger themes, such as the “battle for the soul of the nation” that he described on the campaign trail.

It’ll be crucial for Biden to recapture political momentum and support from moderate voters horrified by the harsh partisanship and extremist rhetoric that crested on Jan. 6. The new year will be politically decisive with midterm elections approaching and lawmakers weighing his signature domestic legislative tax and spending plan.

The simplest way for Biden to reverse his sagging approval ratings may be to re-engage with Trump as a political foil. The president’s approval fell to just 40% of Americans in a USA Today/Suffolk poll released last week, driven by independents who have soured on his performance.

The president and other Democratic leaders are particularly hopeful the anniversary could bolster the prospects for their voting rights bill. Biden plans to continue his push for the legislation with a speech Tuesday in Atlanta.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he would try again to pass the measure in coming days, and push for changes to the Senate rules that would make it easier to overcome Republican opposition if GOP lawmakers use filibuster procedures to halt passage.

But administration officials have also said Biden was personally offended by both the role Trump played in encouraging supporters who then marched on the Capitol, and the subsequent attempts by Republican lawmakers to downplay or sidestep the events of that day. Biden will use the occasion to issue a dire warning about flirtations with anti-democratic behavior.

“I would expect President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw,” Psaki said. “And he will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president and attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters, as well as distract from his role in what happened.”

A spokesman for Trump said that Biden’s criticism was an effort by the current president to deflect attention from problems like rising inflation.

“Biden has failed to unify his own party around his radical agenda, let alone unify the country around real solutions,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement. “So, it is unsurprising that he is going to spend Jan. 6th trying to further divide our nation.”

Republican GOP leaders are planning to keep a low profile: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has not announced any events to mark the anniversary, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to travel to Georgia for the funeral of former Senator Johnny Isakson.

Democrats, by contrast, have planned what Pelosi described to colleagues in a letter as “a full program of events” as part of “this solemn observance.” All events will be live-streamed, so that lawmakers who are not in Washington can participate.

The activities will include a discussion beginning at 1 p.m. Washington time among historians “about the narrative of that day.” That is to occur after the opening of a session of the House at noon that will include a prayer, pledge and a moment of silence.

The historians’ conversation will be moderated by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and will include the authors Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham.

Later, House members led by Representative Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat, will share their recollections of Jan 6, with testimonials to reflect on what happened. Democrats are also expected to release a new report on Capitol security, and Pelosi will participate in a special television program on CNN Thursday night.

Vice President Kamala Harris, in her remarks, will highlight the importance of voting rights and pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who fought to protect the Capitol, her office said.

While leading Republicans have opted to steer clear of the anniversary, two conservative firebrands -- Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia -- are holding an afternoon news conference they’re billing as a “Republican response.”

They are also expected to appear on the podcast of former Trump aide Steve Bannon, who is under indictment for his refusal to cooperate with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks.

