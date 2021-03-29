58m ago
Biden Plans, Suez Ship Refloated, Turkey Rates Warning: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- President Joe Biden this week will reveal the scope and ambition of his plans to expand and reorient the U.S. government, including the framework for a major infrastructure-and-jobs program and a first glimpse at his 2022 budget
- The giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal has been partially re-floated. Six thousand miles (9,700 kilometers) away, a multinational business has one eye on the trade artery and another on ways to minimize fallout on the $2.8 billion company
- Meanwhile, ship congestion outside the biggest U.S. gateway for Asian imports worsened, highlighting a headwind facing American companies
- Turkey’s new central bank govenor said markets shouldn’t take for granted that he’ll cut interest rates as soon as April
- Britons are being urged to follow the rules as England takes a much-anticipated step toward exiting restrictions that have pummeled the economy
- Bloomberg Economics previews the week ahead as data already starts to stir vigorously ahead of relaxed social distancing measures, broad vaccinations and the latest round of fiscal stimulus
