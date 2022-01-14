(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday to mark the end of his first year in office, facing reporters as his agenda has stalled and Covid-19 cases are spiking.

The question-and-answer session, set for 4 p.m. New York time, will be just his second formal solo press conference at the White House since taking office. He frequently answers reporters’ shouted questions at events or while he’s traveling, but has limited his structured interactions with journalists.

Biden’s appearance comes amid the likely collapse of voting rights legislation he supports, inflation reaching a 40-year high and the U.S. Supreme Court blocking the president’s workplace vaccine mandate.

The president’s approval rating hit a new low of 33% in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, while 53% of Americans surveyed said they disapproved of his job performance. His approval rating has been around 40% in other recent polls, well below the peaks around 55% he experienced in the earliest months of his presidency.

