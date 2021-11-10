President Joe Biden will host a summit on Nov. 18 with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the White House announced.

During the summit, the countries “will reaffirm their strong ties and integration while also charting a new path for collaboration on ending the Covid-19 pandemic and advancing health security; competitiveness and equitable growth, to include climate change; and a regional vision for migration,” according to a White House statement.

Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, said in a Tuesday video address to migrants that he planned to visit the U.S. and to talk to Biden about immigration. Migration at the border has spiked in the last year. Customs and Border Protection said it had 1.7 million encounters in fiscal 2021, up from 458,088 in fiscal 2020.

On Monday, the Biden administration reopened U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico to nonessential travel, easing restrictions that had been in place since March 2020.

Biden has met virtually with both leaders and was at two summits in Europe with Trudeau earlier this month. Lopez Obrador hosted U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Mexico City in June.