(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to nominate Michael Barr, a Treasury Department veteran and an architect of the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s chief banking supervisor, according to people familiar with the matter.

The president settled on Barr as his final choice this week, one of the people said.

In recent days, Biden aides discussed Barr with lawmakers and staffers on Capitol Hill. Both Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, had indicated to the administration that they were comfortable with the choice. The nomination must be approved by the Senate.

In a statement, Biden said he was nominating Barr as the next vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve because he “brings the expertise and experience necessary for this important position at a critical time for our economy and families across the country.”

“While I’m doing everything in my power to lower prices for families, the Federal Reserve plays a critical role in fighting inflation and Barr will make a strong vice chair for supervision, joining my other nominees for the Federal Reserve that the Senate is considering,” Biden went on to say.

“He understands that this job is not a partisan one, but one that plays a critical role in regulating our nation’s financial institutions to ensure Americans are treated fairly and to protect the stability of our economy,” Biden added.

Brown praised Barr in a statement, saying “now more than ever, we need a full Fed Board – including a vice chair of supervision. The vice chair of supervision plays a critical role in protecting our financial system and must prioritize strong financial regulation, and identify and stay ahead of risks to our economy.”

Brown urged Republican senators “to abandon their old playbook of personal attacks and demagoguery and put Americans and their pocketbooks first.”

Barr is now the dean of the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan. He has been on the faculty of the university’s law school since 2001. He served at the U.S. Treasury during the administration of former president Barack Obama and worked for the National Economic Council under President Bill Clinton, and he was part of the Biden transition team that reviewed the Treasury Department.

He did not respond to a request for comment earlier this week, when he emerged as a leading contender for the job.

As a top aide to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, he was one of the main authors of Dodd-Frank, a law forged in response to the financial crisis that began in 2008 and notably created the vice chair for supervision at the Fed. At the Treasury, he also opened the Office of Community Development, expanded the earned income tax credit and helped to design the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund.

Warren spoke highly of him in her 2014 book “A Fighting Chance,” crediting him with helping to create a strong Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Barr, who holds bachelor’s and law degrees from Yale, had been a candidate to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency earlier in the Biden administration, but when word of his potential nominee surfaced last year, some progressives rose in opposition. Those activists were wary of his ties to financial technology companies. He was an outside adviser to Ripple Labs Inc. until 2017.

Sarah Bloom Raskin, Biden’s previous choice for vice chair, withdrew from consideration on March 15 after it became clear that she didn’t have the votes for confirmation in the evenly-divided Senate.

