(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to relocate an unspecified number of Afghans who assisted the U.S. military’s invasion and occupation of the country before American forces withdraw later this year, according to a senior administration official.

The Afghans, described as interpreters and translators, will be moved to a third country while they wait for the U.S. to approve visas for them and their families. They are people who are easily identifiable as U.S. partners because they worked on the front lines with American troops, the official said.

The New York Times reported earlier Thursday that they number in the thousands. Some of them have been in the process of applying for what’s called a “Special Immigrant Visa for years,” the official said, and their advocates have raised alarm that after the American withdrawal -- the deadline is Sept. 11 -- they will be vulnerable to reprisals from the Taliban and other former U.S. enemies.

The White House is expected to release its plan for their relocation later Thursday, according to the official and another person familiar with the matter. Both asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.