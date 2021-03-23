(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to unveil his initial 2022 spending requests next week to help shape congressional negotiations and expects to release a full budget proposal in the coming months, the administration said Tuesday.

The document will include Biden’s discretionary funding priorities, broken down by agency with some additional details within them, the Office of Management and Budget said.

It’s the administration’s opening move in discussions over fiscal 2022 annual spending bills. Biden will have to win support from Republicans in the evenly divided Senate, where 60 votes are needed to spend the money.

Proposed spending increases are likely to get a frosty reception from GOP lawmakers, who unanimously voted against Biden’s $1.9 trillion rescue plan designed to boost an economy stalled by the coronavirus. Republicans said that measure, which passed earlier this month, was too costly and filled with liberal priorities.

Biden will separately propose additional spending on infrastructure, clean energy and other domestic policy issues. Those measures could cost roughly $3 trillion.

“Our priority is to provide Congress with early information about the president’s discretionary funding priorities, which is what they need to begin the appropriations process,” OMB spokesman Rob Friedlander said.

Biden’s initial request will not include plans for raising revenues, which is why, an agency official said, the Biden administration is shying away from calling the document a “skinny budget” or “budget blueprint,” the terms typically used to describe a new president’s initial funding requests.

Biden’s full budget will be released “later this spring,” Friedlander said, and will “show how his full agenda of investments and tax reforms fits together in a fiscally and economically responsible plan to address the overlapping crises we face.”

The full budget proposal will include discretionary and mandatory spending requests, as well as tax plans and 10-year projections, the official said.

There is no bipartisan budget cap agreement in place for fiscal 2022. Unless both parties can agree on the top line discretionary spending levels, it will not be possible to complete full-year funding bills for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.