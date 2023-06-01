(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden intends to nominate former North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen to be director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Cohen, an internal medicine specialisit, would replace Rochelle Walensky, who has said she plans to step down from the post at the end of June. Walensky helmed the Atlanta-based public health agency for more than two years, launching a top-to-bottom reorganization to address its shortcomings identified during the pandemic.

The CDC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Washington Post first reported Biden’s plan to nominate Cohen.

