(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he wants more time to fill posts in his government as the Senate debates whether to begin Donald Trump’s impeachment trial immediately or wait until next month.

Asked Friday whether he supported Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal to hold the trial in February, Biden said he didn’t know the details but indicated he’s amenable to a delay.

“I do think that having some time to get our administration up and running with a -- I do want to thank the Senate for passing out our secretary of Defense, looks like our secretary of Treasury, looks like our secretary of State’s in play,” he told reporters after signing executive actions on the economy at the White House. “So, the more time we have to get up and running and meet these crises, the better.”

The Senate has so far only approved two of Biden’s Cabinet members, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier she’ll send the article of impeachment for Trump’s role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol to the Senate on Monday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.