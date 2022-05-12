(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden welcomed Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders to Washington with the promise of $150 million in new investments in the region.

The assistance will include the deployment of a Coast Guard cutter and additional funding for a CDC facility in Hanoi designed to detect the spread of diseases like the coronavirus.

The announcements came as leaders from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam arrived Thursday to the White House, which is hosting an ASEAN summit for the first time in the 55-year history of the political and economic alliance. U.S. officials believe that hosting the meeting -- and announcing the new investments -- can help combat China’s growing influence in the region.

The US commitments are headlined by $60 million in new maritime security initiatives, including the deployment of Coast Guard personnel to help train and assist countries seeking to improve law enforcement capacity on the seas and combat illegal fishing operations. That aid will include the deployment of a cutter ship, as well as a training team.

The White House is announcing $15 million in enhanced surveillance and testing for diseases in the region, in hopes of more quickly discovering the spread of airborne illnesses like coronavirus and tuberculosis.

The US will also send employees from the National Park Service to the region to help reverse deforestation and share tips for sustainable tourism.

Thursday’s announcements aren’t expected to include additional information on Biden’s much-anticipated Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, and leaders in the region have expressed frustration that the U.S. hasn’t done more to strengthen economic ties.

A senior administration official said Thursday that the White House expected to have more details on the framework in the near future. Biden is planning to travel to South Korea and Japan later this month.

