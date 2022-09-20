(Bloomberg) -- Recent legislation supported by the Biden administration will cool consumer prices over the short term and attract investment over the long term, according to top White House economic adviser Brian Deese.

The Inflation Reduction Act, the Chips and Science Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill will unlock a multi-year public spending commitment that will also attract private capital in areas with high-return potential, said Deese, director of the National Economic Council. The laws will also reduce the costs of prescription drugs and energy over the next three to 12 months, helping tame inflation, he said in an interview with Bloomberg News in New York on Tuesday.

“We have really oriented fiscal policy in a way where we are much better oriented to the current economic moment,” Deese said. “The optimal fiscal policy for the country right now is actually the certainty of multi-decade public investment.”

President Joe Biden has been highlighting policy successes and signs of easing inflation in the run-up to midterm elections in November, with control of Congress at stake amid voter frustration over his and his party’s handling of the economy. The president said earlier this week that he expects to see 40-year high inflation cooling in the coming months, and has seen a boost in his approval ratings as gasoline prices slid significantly recently.

Deese said the inflation slowdown has happened “largely consistently“ with the president’s goals.

“His objective -- and our objective -- was not to be kind of crystal-ball-oriented and trying to do three-month, six-month, four-month predictions,” he said, “but instead trying to provide a clear sense for the American people of where we wanted to see the economy.”

