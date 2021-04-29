41m ago
Biden-Powell Duo, Canada’s Reputation, Supply Issues: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Forty years ago, President Ronald Reagan and Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker oversaw a root-and-branch restructuring of the U.S. economy. Today, Joe Biden and Jerome Powell are trying to do the same thing -- only in reverse
- On Wednesday, Powell waved away worries about inflation as the Fed held rates close to zero
- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said her debut budget lays out a “reasonable and sustainable” debt track that maintains Canada’s reputation as a fiscal stalwart
- Companies worldwide expect supply-chain constraints resulting from logistics backlogs and the global semiconductor shortage to continue for much of this year
- German unemployment unexpectedly rose in April, signaling that the labor market is experiencing strains from lockdown restrictions that have been tightened
- The U.K. government should expand its social safety net to expand furlough-type payments to those who lose their jobs even after the pandemic, said a prominent research group campaigning for those on low pay
- While the news flow since the Bank of England last published forecasts in early February has been unequivocally positive, the central bank is likely to stress next week that there’s a higher than usual bar for tightening policy and that it’s ready to loosen again if needed, according to Bloomberg Economics
- The Covid-19 pandemic had a greater economic impact for women due to over-representation in industries hardest hit by the crisis, according to a report by an international non-profit organization
