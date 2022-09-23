(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden welcomed Elton John to the White House, praising him as a singer and songwriter “for all time” before a concert on the South Lawn.

“On his final tour in Washington, Jill and I invited Elton to the White House to thank him on behalf of the American people,” Biden said on Friday, citing John’s musical achievements and charitable works.

The event, which was produced and paid for by A&E Television Networks LLC, is intended to “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience,” according to the White House.

“We’re joined by so many people that he set free to be themselves, to be treated with dignity and respect they deserve. Families and advocates in the fight against HIV/AIDS -- a fight that he has led was sheer will, a fight for those lives lost and those lives we can save,” he said.

John has been a prominent activist in the fight against HIV/AIDS, including through his own organization, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which was established in 1992.

“All credit to America, they have led the way in funding the fight against HIV and AIDS,” John said, specifically citing the support of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican Biden has recently bashed over legislation that would restrict abortion access.

“I just wish America could be more bipartisan on everything,” John added.

At the end of the concert, Biden presented John with the National Humanities Medal. “I think we surprised him,” he said.

“I’m flabbergasted,” John said.

Laura Bush, Billie Jean King

Approximately 2,000 people were at the concert, including former First Lady Laura Bush, tennis star Billie Jean King, Nobel Peace Prize winner and activist Malala Yousafzai, and Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A&E Television Networks.

“As we celebrate Elton John’s music, we celebrate you everyday history makers,” First Lady Jill Biden told those in the audience.

They included front-line workers in the pandemic, such as teachers, nurses, grocery store employees and mental health advocates, as well as students and activists for LGBTQ rights.

It is the second musical event on the White House grounds this month, following a performance by singer-songwriter James Taylor at an event to celebrate the passage of Democrats’ landmark climate, tax and health-care law, the Inflation Reduction Act.

John’s music was a favorite of former President Donald Trump, who would play his songs -- including “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer” -- at campaign rallies. But John said in a 2016 interview with The Guardian that he did not want his music “to be involved in anything to do with an American election campaign.”

John, 75, has played the White House only once before, in February 1998 during former President Bill Clinton’s second term.

