(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden hailed the latest government data showing solid job growth last month and an unemployment rate that fell to the lowest in 50 years as “great news” and a vindication of his economic policies.

“Today’s report is great news for our economy and more evidence that my economic plan is working,” said Biden in a statement Friday. “The unemployment rate is the lowest in 50 years. We have just finished the two strongest years of job growth in history. And we are seeing a transition to steady and stable growth that I have been talking about for months.”

Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, according to the Labor Department. The unemployment rate decreased by 0.1 percentage point to 3.5%, matching a five-decade low, as participation increased.

But the report also showed cooling wage gains, as average hourly earnings rose 0.3% from a month earlier and 4.6% from December 2021. That is likely welcome news for the Federal Reserve which has seen wage pressures as a challenge toward achieving a 2% inflation goal.

The president acknowledged inflation remained a top priority for his administration. “We still have work to do to bring down inflation, and help American families feeling the cost-of-living squeeze. But we are moving in the right direction,” he said.

