(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden predicted the threat to abortion rights would drive people to the polls in the November midterm elections after Kansas voters rejected an effort to strip abortion protections in the state constitution.

Speaking before signing an executive order on abortion access, Biden called the Kansas vote a “decisive victory” but warned that the “fight is not over” because Republicans may attempt to pass a law outlawing abortion nationwide if they win control of Congress.

“The voters of Kansas sent a powerful signal that this fall: the American people will vote to preserve and protect their right and refuse to let it be ripped away by politicians,” Biden said Wednesday at the White House.

Biden and Democrats hope outrage over the Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning the nationwide right to an abortion will help overcome voter frustration about inflation and the president’s job performance and stem midterm losses that could cost them their majorities in the House and Senate.

The results of an abortion-access ballot measure in Kansas, a state former President Donald Trump won by almost 15 percentage points in 2020, buoyed those prospects. With 97% of the vote counted, more than 58% of voters said the Kansas constitution should not be amended to remove the right to an abortion, while 41% voted it should, according to the Associated Press.

The initiative’s defeat came on the heels of national surveys showing that concern about abortion access has become a main voting issue for Democrats. Almost two-thirds of Democrats said the Supreme Court’s decision repealing Roe v. Wade makes them more likely to vote in November, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll, up from just around three in 10 who said the same in June after Politico published a leaked draft of the abortion ruling.

Kansas was the first of at least five states planning votes on ballot measures on abortion this year. Biden said ongoing efforts to roll back access to the procedure is for reason Americans should elect supporters of abortion rights in November.

“The people of this country need to elect senators and representatives who will restore Roe and protect the right to privacy, freedom and equality,” Biden said.

Democrats have stressed that abortion rights are under threat across the country. Since the high court overturned Roe on June 24, seven states have banned abortion completely and four others have outlawed it starting at six weeks of pregnancy, according to the pro-abortion rights Guttmacher Institute. Three other states, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Louisiana, have abortion bans facing legal challenges. As many as 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion following the ruling, the institute said.

Biden’s initial policy response to the Supreme Court’s decision was criticized as tepid, leaving liberal Democrats angry that he was failing to meet the moment and capitalize on the issue. He has since escalated his attacks on the decision, but lawmakers and activists have pressed him to do more, including declaring a nationwide public health emergency.

White House officials have said, however, that such a move would do little to unlock new money or power and most of Biden’s senior advisers see it instead as a move to appease liberal Democrats.

The order Biden signed Wednesday directs the Health and Human Services secretary to consider actions to help patients travel outside their states for abortions using funds from Medicaid.

The measure is likely to face a legal challenge from conservatives. The Hyde Amendment bars Medicaid from paying for an abortion except in cases of rape, incest or danger to the mother’s life.

Biden also signed an order in early July codifying efforts by health officials to provide resources for people seeking abortions. The Justice Department also sued Idaho over its law banning abortion after six weeks, arguing it violates federal law requiring health providers to perform medically necessary abortions to protect a mother’s health.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced at the event his department would file a motion to dismiss a Texas lawsuit challenging federal guidance designed to blunt the effect of state-level abortion restrictions.

