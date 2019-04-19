Biden Preparing for Possible 2020 Announcement Next Week, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is making preparations to enter the Democratic presidential campaign with a possible announcement as soon as next Wednesday, according to two people familiar with his plans.

One of the people cautioned that the plans could change, given the former Delaware senator’s fits and starts around previous presidential campaigns. Biden, 76, is tentatively aiming to get into the race next week with the release of a video announcing his candidacy.

Biden’s spokesman, Bill Russo, declined to comment on the plan, which was first reported by The Atlantic.

People around Biden have said for months that while he’s been all but certain to run, they would be reluctant to say so with complete confidence until he actually makes the announcement.

He was spotted filming a video at his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, this month. Plans for his first campaign rally are still under discussion.

