(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden made light-hearted references to Democrats’ success in the midterm elections as he pardoned two turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, in what has become a quirky Thanksgiving tradition under presidents of both parties.

“The votes are in, they’ve been counted, verified. There’s no ballot stuffing, there’s no ‘fowl’ play,” Biden joked Monday during the ceremony on the White House’s South Lawn. He added the “only red wave this season” would be if his German shepherd, Commander, knocked over the cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving dinner.

Biden’s remarks were repeatedly interrupted by the turkeys gobbling and Commander’s barking. The president also subtly likened the turkeys to potential presidential challengers two years from now.

“They interacted with the children to show their softer side,” he said. “Sounds like another flock hoping to come to Washington in 2024.”

The turkey pardoning tradition has a hotly debated origin. Some say Abraham Lincoln was the first to grant clemency to a turkey, while others give credit to Harry Truman for beginning the tradition.

Past presidents, including Ronald Reagan, endured memorable press conferences when the turkeys attempted to fly away. It became an annual event under President George H.W. Bush in 1989.

This year’s birds were reared near Monroe, North Carolina.

The pardoning comes after November midterms where Biden’s Democrats performed better than expected amid voter anxiety about soaring inflation.

Thanksgiving dinners in the US will cost 20% more this year than last year, according to the Farm Bureau.

The average cost of the traditional feast for 10 is $64.05, according to the survey, up from last year’s average of $53.31. The Farm Bureau dinner includes prices for turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk.

Later Monday, the president and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Cherry Point, North Carolina, to share a “Friendsgiving” dinner with service members and their families.

Biden at the pardoning, said chocolate is his favorite ice cream flavor, but joked the birds could have been named “Chips and Science,” a reference to a law he signed in August to boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.

