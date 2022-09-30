(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden directed federal officials to take “every possible action” to save lives and help the survivors of Hurricane Ian, which devastated Florida and struck the US a second time in South Carolina.

“It’s not just a crisis for Florida. This an American crisis,” Biden said Friday at the White House.

Biden said he had spoken to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and urged residents there to listen to directions from state and local officials.

The president has said the storm could be the deadliest in Florida’s history, though he didn’t offer a death toll on Friday.

“As you all know, the situation in Florida is far more devastating. We’re just beginning to see the scale of that destruction. It’s likely to rank among the worst in the nation’s history,” he said.

In Florida, about 1.9 million homes and businesses remained without power as of Friday morning. Images of destroyed houses, shopping centers and bridges shocked the nation and revealed the extent of Ian’s path of destruction. Estimated damages range from $65 billion to $100 billion.

“It’s gonna take months, years to rebuild and our hearts go out to all those folks whose lives have been absolutely devastated by the storm,” the president said.

Biden said an emergency declaration he signed for Florida would help cover the cost of personnel and assist in setting up disaster centers and shelters across the state. Biden said the federal government would cover “100% of the cost to clear the massive debris left in the wake of the hurricane.” He said 44,000 utility workers were working around the clock to restore power.

Biden has said he will visit Florida “when the conditions allow it” to thank people involved in the recovery. He also said it’s his “intention” to visit Puerto Rico, where Hurricane Fiona caused major destruction and power outages. Biden on Friday said he was also focused on recovery efforts for Puerto Rico.

Advisories issued by the Federal Aviation Administration suggest the White House is planning for Biden to visit both Florida and storm-stricken Puerto Rico on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

Biden spoke to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis again Friday to receive an update on response efforts and to reassure the state of the federal government’s commitment to help, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden and DeSantis have spoken multiple times about the recovery efforts, putting aside their political differences to cooperate. DeSantis, a Republican, is often mentioned as a potential challenger for Biden’s job in two years.

Funding Bill

Members of Congress from both parties said they were willing to fund what’s needed for cleanup and relief.

The House on Friday passed and sent to Biden a stopgap government funding bill that allows FEMA to access $35 billion beginning October 1 for immediate disaster needs.

That total likely allows Congress to wait to provide more funding to address the hurricane until it attempts to complete full-year budget bills in December. The FEMA fund does not cover infrastructure rebuilding such as the destroyed bridges in the Fort Myers area, so additional funds for the Army Corps of Engineers and Community Development Block Grant would be likely in the December bill.

“We’re going to have the resources we’re going to need,” Florida Republican Representative Vern Buchanan said in a phone interview from his Sarasota-area district. “They’ll have additional appropriated funds for whatever it’s going to be. It’s going to be expensive.”

