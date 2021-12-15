(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden pledged robust federal assistance for Kentucky communities ravaged by tornadoes last week, expressing surprise at the scope of the devastation.

“There’s no red tornadoes or blue tornadoes,” Biden said at a briefing with leaders of the state, which tilts Republican but currently has a Democratic governor. “I’ve not seen this much damage from a tornado.”

“I just want you to know the help we’re able to offer at the federal level is not just now,” he added. “There may be things available that will be helpful 6 weeks, 6 months from now that you may be unaware of.”

The governor, Andy Beshear, put the death toll in his state at 74, with dozens of others unaccounted for, after twisters swept through last week. Tornadoes associated with the same storm system hit at least four other states as well.

Many houses were destroyed or heavily damaged and thousands in the region were left without electricity and water.

Biden traveled to southwestern Kentucky for an aerial tour of Mayfield, which was decimated by the storm. He received a briefing from local leaders on the impact of extreme weather.

The president also plans to tour a neighborhood in Dawson Springs, another community with extensive damage, about 60 miles northeast of Mayfield. He’s also scheduled to speak about his administration’s response to the tornadoes.

Beshear said it could take days for search and rescue teams to finish operations and fully know the extent of the death toll, and that cleanup could take years.

Biden was joined by Beshear, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.