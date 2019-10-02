(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden has rolled out a gun safety plan that includes a federal buyback program for assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, an approach that’s already drawn criticism from President Donald Trump.

The former vice president unveiled the proposal ahead of attending a March For Our Lives gun violence prevention forum in Las Vegas on Wednesday, along with Democratic rivals Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren and others.

Under Biden’s plan, gun owners would have the option of either selling back to the government their assault weapons or high-capacity magazines or registering them.

As vice president, Biden assisted an ultimately unsuccessful Obama administration effort to expand gun background checks following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The proposal puts Biden in the a similar camp to rival Beto O’Rourke, whose unabashed support of a stronger mandatory gun buyback proposal during last month’s Democratic presidential debate in Houston drew ridicule from Trump. O’Rourke’s stance has as made it more difficult for Democrats in Congress to reach a deal on gun safety, Trump has charged.

