(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce investments in new efforts to improve community policing and crime prevention on Thursday, with polls showing that his handling of crime and gun safety is weighing on Democrats’ prospects in the midterm elections.

The announcement of the so-called “Safer America Plan” comes during a trip to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, as Americans continue to grapple with an increase in violent crime.

The proposal, according to a White House fact sheet, would establish a $15 billion grant program for cities and states to confront violent crime through prevention and $5 billion in community violence intervention programs. It outlines how the administration would spend $37 billion in funds included in the president’s fiscal year 2023 budget.

“We need to expand community violence interventions – led by trusted messengers breaking the cycle of violence and trauma,” the White House said in the fact sheet.

A Quinnipiac poll this week showed almost two thirds of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of gun violence. While 32% approve, 61% disapprove. The poll, which put the president’s overall approval rating at a new low, also found that nearly half of Americans personally worry about being the victim of a mass shooting.

Democrats Making New Bid to Reinstate an Assault Weapons Ban

In late June, against the backdrop of a rise in mass shootings and after the deadliest school shooting in American history, lawmakers passed the first major gun safety legislation in decades. The White House considers the law a good first step but stressed that more must be done.

Biden on Thursday will call on Congress to go even further and enact a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and the manufacture and sale of so-called ghost guns. He will also contrast the work his administration and Democrats have done to fund the police and support communities through the American Rescue Plan funds, while congressional Republicans have opposed such efforts.

House Democrats are once again pushing for stricter gun laws, but there is little chance a measure could pass the divided Congress.

