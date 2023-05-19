59m ago
Biden Pushes for Debt Ceiling Deal as G-7 Summit Begins
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will cut short his trip to the Group of seven summit in Japan as he urges his negotiators to keep pursuing a debt-limit deal. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy indicated that both sides may reach agreement as soon as this weekend to avoid a catastrophic US default. Annmarie Hordern reports on Bloomberg Television.
Sign up for the Bloomberg Surveillance newsletter, delivered every weekday.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.