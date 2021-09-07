(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will redouble his push for a $550 billion public works bill on Tuesday, using flood-stricken areas of New York and New Jersey as a backdrop to underscore the threat climate change poses to critical services.

“I’m hoping to see the things that we’re going to be able to fix permanently with the bill that we have in for infrastructure,” Biden said Tuesday as he departed the White House for Manville, New Jersey, and New York City’s Queens borough.

Biden, who last week toured areas of Louisiana devastated by Hurricane Ida, is traveling to spots where the storm overwhelmed the subway system and commuter rail services, grinding transit to a halt. Dozens of people died in the flooding.

The trip comes as lawmakers in Washington prepare to debate the president’s $3.5 trillion spending plan for social issues spanning education and senior care to climate change. Democrats aim to have the package wrapped up by the end of this month, which would set up the House to approve the separate bipartisan infrastructure bill negotiated at the same time.

The flooding Ida caused in New York and New Jersey followed Hurricane Henri, which inundated the region with record rainfall just days earlier. Ida made landfall in Louisiana, where it damaged towns and some oil production facilities.

Nationwide, Ida’s economic toll was as much as $60 billion, according to an estimate from Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler with Enki Research. That would make it the fifth-most destructive storm to hit the U.S., behind hurricanes Katrina, Harvey and Maria and superstorm Sandy.

At least 50 people were killed in six eastern states due to Ida, according to the Associated Press. More than 1,000 homes in the northeast were damaged.

