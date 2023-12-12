(Bloomberg) -- Divisions between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the conflict in Israel spilled into public view, with the leaders’ competing visions for the post-war Gaza Strip underscoring a deepening split between the allies.

Biden told donors at a fundraiser in Washington that Netanyahu’s right-wing government risks eroding international support for his nation’s military campaign against Hamas by refusing to endorse a two-state solution for Palestinians. The US president on Tuesday also labeled elements of Israel’s bombing campaign as “indiscriminate.”

While Israel continues to have the backing of the US and key allies in Europe, “they’re starting to lose that support,” Biden said.

Biden spoke hours after Netanyahu said he has a “disagreement” with the US president about the future of Gaza, rejecting Biden’s proposal for a revitalized Palestinian Authority to take control.

Biden said his administration would continue to protect Israel but raised concerns about the attitudes of other nations. Israel must be “careful” because “the whole world’s public opinion can shift overnight,” Biden warned Monday at a White House Hanukkah reception.

Later Tuesday at a White House news conference, Biden said he received assurances a network of Hamas tunnels in Gaza was empty of hostages before Israel’s military started to destroy them with seawater. Biden stressed Israel must “do everything possible” to limit civilian deaths.

Biden also reiterated his appeal to Netanyahu to not repeat the mistakes the US made following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, as shock over the civilian death toll in Gaza has fueled growing calls for a cease-fire.

Gazans Start to Voice Dissent Against Hamas as War Grinds On

Taken together, Biden’s comments mark some of his strongest criticism of Netanyahu’s government since the Israel-Hamas war began Oct 7. They signal Biden is concerned about Netanyahu’s reticence to heed his advice about the conduct of the war and what comes afterward.

Biden appeared to recognize Netanyahu’s position on the Palestinians is in part the result of pressure from right-wing cabinet members, in particular hard-line security minister Itamar Ben Gvir. He called Israel’s cabinet the most conservative in its history, which does not want “anything having to do with the Palestinians.”

The president said Netanyahu must nonetheless change course, not just for both of their sakes, but also if he would like to keep alive hopes of broader normalization with the Arab world following the war.

“You cannot say there’s no Palestinian state at all in the future. And that’s going to be the hard part,” Biden said. “In the meantime, we’re not going to do a damn thing other than protect Israel in the process.”

US Pressure

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to the region this week to meet with Israel’s war cabinet and drive home a message of US support as well as the “need to protect civilian life” in Gaza, Biden said at a news conference later Tuesday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will follow next week, according to the Pentagon, another trip meant to shape Israel’s conduct in the conflict.

Austin warned in a Dec. 2 speech that Israel risks radicalizing the Gaza population if it does not do more to stop civilian deaths, saying “if you drive them into the arms of the enemy, you replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat.”

The Israeli prime minister earlier Tuesday said he “will not allow Israel to repeat the mistake of Oslo,” referring to the 1993 agreement that resulted in the Palestinian Authority gaining limited self-rule in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s government “is making it very difficult for the world” to continue backing Israel, Biden said at the Tuesday fundraiser, calling the prime minister a good friend.

“I think he has to change, and with this government, this government in Israel is making it very difficult for him to move,” Biden added.

The death toll in Gaza has eclipsed 17,000, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health authority, raising pressure on Israel to agree to a cease-fire. The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to call for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, one week after the US vetoed a Security Council resolution making similar demands.

Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday joined calls for a “sustainable cease-fire,” with some of the starkest language to date toward Israel from close US allies.

Progressive Democrats, young voters as well as Muslim and Arab Americans have broken with Biden over his full-throated support for Israel in the wake of Hamas’s massacre, in which militants killed 1,200 people and took roughly 240 hostage. That poses a danger to his chances of reelection in 2024.

Hostage Negotiations

The president said he would continue to support Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas, which the US and European Union consider a terrorist group. He also plans to meet Wednesday with family members of US citizens who were taken hostage by Hamas.

The president said Monday his administration was pushing ahead with efforts to free more hostages, saying he would not “stop till we get every one of them home.”

US officials have attempted to revive a temporary cease-fire that saw Hamas release hostages and Israel free Palestinian prisoners, which collapsed last month, but have not made significant progress.

In the meantime, Biden said the Israeli government could regain support on the world stage if it changes its stance on key issues.

“We have to work toward bringing Israel together in a way that provides for the beginning of an option of a two-state solution,” he said.

