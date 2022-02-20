(Bloomberg) -- Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have “accepted the principle” of a summit on the condition that Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine, according to a statement from France.

French President Emmanuel Macron proposed that the U.S. and Russian leaders hold a summit to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe, followed by a second summit with relevant stakeholders, Elysee said in a statement late Sunday. Biden and Putin have accepted “the principle” of the summit, it said.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to questions.

The Biden administration has warned for weeks of a potential Russian attack on Ukraine, with the U.S. president saying on Friday he’s convinced Putin has decided to move and that an invasion could come within days. Moscow continues to deny it plans to invade Ukraine and says it is already pulling troops back from areas near the border, though the U.S. has disputed that.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the substance of a leaders’ summit on Thursday, Elysee said.

