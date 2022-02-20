47m ago
Biden, Putin Agree In Principle to Summit Proposal, France Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have “accepted the principle” of a summit on the condition that Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine, according to a statement from France.
French President Emmanuel Macron proposed that the U.S. and Russian leaders hold a summit to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe, followed by a second summit with relevant stakeholders, Elysee said in a statement late Sunday. Biden and Putin have accepted “the principle” of the summit, it said.
The White House didn’t immediately respond to questions.
The Biden administration has warned for weeks of a potential Russian attack on Ukraine, with the U.S. president saying on Friday he’s convinced Putin has decided to move and that an invasion could come within days. Moscow continues to deny it plans to invade Ukraine and says it is already pulling troops back from areas near the border, though the U.S. has disputed that.
Read more: U.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the substance of a leaders’ summit on Thursday, Elysee said.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:01
Apple update lets you unlock iPhone with face ID while wearing a mask
-
7:36
French fry shortages go global on supply chain disruption
-
Wattpad CEO wants machine learning, monetization to play bigger role in company
-
6:07
Americans are paying more for worse stuff, study finds
-
6:34
What Trudeau can and can't do with emergency powers
-
5:16
In 10 years, 'remote work' will simply be 'work'