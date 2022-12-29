27m ago
Biden, Putin to Speak Thursday as Tensions Over Ukraine Grow
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to talk by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday as the U.S. and its allies raise alarm about Russia’s troop buildup on the Ukraine border.
The leaders will “discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.
The talks follow a Dec. 7 Biden-Putin phone call in which the U.S. president affirmed a commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and warned that Russian aggression would be met with unprecedented economic penalties.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:28
Home-buying tips from four real estate pros
-
CIBC offers 52 potential tax-loss bargain buys
-
10:52
Three planes to fly potatoes to ease Japan french-fries shortage
-
Think you know business news? Take BNN Bloomberg’s year-end quiz to find out
-
2021 in photos: Biggest business events of the year
-
BNN Bloomberg's top business books of 2021