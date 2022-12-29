(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to talk by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday as the U.S. and its allies raise alarm about Russia’s troop buildup on the Ukraine border.

The leaders will “discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.

The talks follow a Dec. 7 Biden-Putin phone call in which the U.S. president affirmed a commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and warned that Russian aggression would be met with unprecedented economic penalties.

