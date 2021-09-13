(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will rally voters for California Governor Gavin Newsom on the eve of a recall election that’s an early test of Democrats’ vulnerability in next year’s mid-term balloting.

Biden will travel to Long Beach on Monday night to make his case that the Democratic governor’s leadership is needed to continue the state’s economic rebound from its pandemic lows and to fight Covid-19. Newsom appears well-positioned to keep his job, according to surveys.

Democrats are closely watching whether Newsom’s campaign themes prove successful and can be replicated in mid-term campaigns to protect the party against losing control of the U.S. House and Senate. The incumbent president’s party traditionally loses ground in mid-term elections.

Newsom “is leading California through unprecedented crises -- he’s a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better,” Biden said last month in a tweet urging Californians to vote against the recall.

But Newsom’s opponents are seizing on his handling of those issues to urge his removal from office.

The state mailed 22 million ballots to voters, who have until Tuesday night to bring their ballots to drop boxes, polling places or county election offices. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Tuesday.

More than 7.9 million ballots had been returned as of Monday, according to Political Data, Inc. Fifty-two percent of those ballots came from registered Democrats and the remainder were nearly evenly split between Republicans and independents.

Democratic leaders have streamed into California in the final days of the campaign.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Northern California last week to warn that California’s progressive laws on reproductive rights, labor rights and immigration could be reversed with Newsom’s recall. “California, let us send a message to the world that these are the things we stand for, these are the things we fight for, and we will not give up,” she said.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar also campaigned in the state.

Recent polls suggest Californians won’t vote to recall the governor they elected in in 2018 by a nearly 24-point margin. Six out of 10 likely voters polled by Emerson College on September 10 and 11 said they oppose his recall and other recent polls have been similar.

Republican talk show host Larry Elder is the leading candidate in the race to replace Newsom if Californians vote in support of the recall. He had the support of 30% of those surveyed for the Emerson poll, while all other candidates were in the single digits.

Monday’s rally will come at the end of a long day of travel to the West Coast for Biden, who visited Boise, Idaho, and the Sacramento area for updates on how federal and state agencies are fighting an especially rough season of wild fires. He will also take an aerial tour of the area south of Lake Tahoe where the Caldor Fire has burned more than 200,000 acres.

