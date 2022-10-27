(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden questioned whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin was sincere in saying he has no intention of using nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine.

“If he has no intention, why’s he keep talking about it?” Biden said after he was asked if he believes Putin’s denials in an interview with NewsNation, a cable outlet, that aired Thursday.

“Why does he talk about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?” Biden added. “He’s been very dangerous in how he’s approached this. He can end this all. Get out of Ukraine.”

Putin on Thursday said there was no need for Russia to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine and denied that his country had ever discussed the use of such weapons in the war.

Read more: Putin Plays Down Nuclear Threat in Ukraine as He Lambasts US

“We don’t need a nuclear strike on Ukraine,” Putin said, claiming Russia had only dropped “hints” in response to talk from the US and allies about a possible nuclear conflict.

“There is no point, either military or political,” he added.

Kremlin officials including former President Dmitry Medvedev have warned in recent weeks about the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Russia’s war is now in its ninth month and its forces have suffered setbacks in recent weeks.

