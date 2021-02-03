(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will meet at the White House on Wednesday with Democratic senators to discuss his sweeping plan to help revive the virus-hit U.S. economy.

The White House announced the president will welcome senators to the Oval Office after he joins the weekly House Democratic Caucus meeting via telephone.

The sessions come a day after Senate Democrats put the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan on a fast track, increasing the likelihood it eventually passes on a party-line vote.

With a 50-49 vote Tuesday, the Senate opened debate on a budget resolution for the 2021 fiscal year, a maneuver that would clear the way for the president’s relief plan to pass in the chamber with a simple majority rather than the 60-vote threshold required for most legislation.

The Senate will take up final passage of the resolution on Thursday. The House is voting this week on its version as well.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the process, known as budget reconciliation, is open to GOP participation and the stimulus package can still be tweaked with their input. But he said Democrats won’t risk moving slowly or timidly to bolster the economy.

