(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee will report raising more than $300 million in August, a record-breaking number for the campaign as it heads into the fall, according to a person familiar with the fundraising efforts.

The haul follows the rollout of Biden’s vice-presidential pick, Kamala Harris, and the four-day Democratic National Convention. The campaign previously announced it raised $48 million in the two days after Harris’s announcement and $70 million after the convention.

The number could still grow, because final numbers for the month have not yet been reported.

The Biden campaign declined to comment. The fundraising number was first reported by the New York Times.

The previous record for monthly fundraising was $193 million set by Obama for America, the DNC and the Obama Victory Fund in September 2008, before former President Barack Obama won his first term.

Biden and the party began August with $294 million after closing the massive fundraising gap he had when he entered the race against President Donald Trump. Republicans began the month with more than $300 million, according to the campaigns.

Biden and Democrats raised $165 million in July. Trump and the RNC raised $140 million.

The Trump campaign has not yet announced its fundraising numbers for August.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.